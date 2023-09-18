Tax Exemption Filing Deadline for West Hartford Veterans

WEST HARTFORD, CT (September 8, 2023) — The West Hartford Assessment Office is reminding honorably discharged veterans and residents currently in active-duty military service that they may be eligible for exemptions. Resident veterans who already filed with the town for their exemption, and are not disabled or do not meet the income requirements, do not need to file again. The filing period is February 1 through September 29, 2023.

Veterans and active-duty military persons may be entitled to state additional exemptions if their income does not exceed $40,300 for a single person and $49,100 for a married couple. Such individuals may also be entitled to the local additional exemptions, if their income does not exceed $65,300 for a single person and $74,100 for a married couple. Veterans must have served 90 cumulative days active duty during a war period and file an original or certified copy of their DD214 with the Assessment Office on or before September 29.

Resident veterans who meet the eligibility requirements may apply for the exemption in the Assessment Office, room 142 in Town Hall at 50 South Main Street. A copy of their 2022 federal income tax return and their 2022 Social Security 1099 form is required. The application for these programs are located on the Assessment webpage at http://www.westhartfordct.gov/assessment under “Tax Relief Programs.” Please direct all questions pertaining to this program to the Assessment Office at (860) 561-7414.

Disabled veterans must file their disability-rating letter from the Veteran’s Administration with the Assessment office. Once filed, no other filing is necessary unless a disability rating changes. At age 65, filing is no longer required as all 65-year-old disabled veterans are entitled to the 100% disability rating reduction.

Disabled veterans who have motor vehicles specially equipped or adapted to accommodate their disability are eligible for a 50% assessment exemption on their vehicles. Annual filing is required for all specially equipped motor vehicles by November 1 of each year.