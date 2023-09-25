Press Release: Blue Back Burger Bash, Thursday, September 28th, 5-7PM

Join us on Thursday, September 28th from 5pm to 7pm as the Blue Back Square restaurants cook-off and grill-out! Each restaurant will provide a signature slider burger and guests can vote for their favorite! Each vote will have a chance to win a $250 Gift Card to the restaurant of your choice.

Enjoy sliders from:

Boqueria

World of Beer

Rosa Mexicano

Gran Gusto

Fleming’s

The Place 2 Be

Vinted

Enjoy music, celebrity judges, kids entertainment, iHeart Radio and more! The event is FREE to attend, but we recommend you pre-register. Proceeds from the evening will benefit our partner CT Foodshare, the food bank serving all of Connecticut.

To pre-register, click HERE. We can’t wait to see you there!

(Rain Date: 9/29/23)