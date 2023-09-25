 
 
Press Release: Blue Back Burger Bash, Thursday, September 28th, 5-7PM

September 25, 2023by West Hartford Community Interactive

Join us on Thursday, September 28th from 5pm to 7pm as the Blue Back Square restaurants cook-off and grill-out! Each restaurant will provide a signature slider burger and guests can vote for their favorite! Each vote will have a chance to win a $250 Gift Card to the restaurant of your choice.

 

Enjoy sliders from:

  • Boqueria
  • World of Beer
  • Rosa Mexicano
  • Gran Gusto
  • Fleming’s
  • The Place 2 Be
  • Vinted

Enjoy music, celebrity judges, kids entertainment, iHeart Radio and more! The event is FREE to attend, but we recommend you pre-register. Proceeds from the evening will benefit our partner CT Foodshare, the food bank serving all of Connecticut.

To pre-register, click HERE.  We can’t wait to see you there! 

(Rain Date: 9/29/23)
by West Hartford Community Interactive

West Hartford Community Interactive is a local media hub that actively listens and connects townspeople with community, government and school resources. We provide residents with a forum for free speech, community dialogue, cultural exchange and artistic expression.

