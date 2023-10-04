Upcoming Event: Junior League of Hartford’s Harvest Classic Golf Outing October 26, 2023

Register Now for The Junior League of Hartford’s Harvest Classic Golf Outing

Registration is now open for The Junior League of Hartford’s Harvest Classic Golf Outing, to take place October 26, 2023 at 2:30PM at Rockledge Golf Club. The Harvest Classic is open to golfers of all skill levels to enjoy fun fall golf while supporting a good cause. All proceeds benefit The Junior League of Hartford’s mission to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training, as well as our community projects. The League’s current community partners are The Diaper Bank of Connecticut Inc. and Journey Home, Inc.

Voted one of Golf Digest’s “Best Places to Play” and Hartford Magazine’s “Best Public Golf Course” for 12 consecutive years, Rockledge Golf Club is recognized as one of the finest 18-hole public golf courses in the United States.

The entry fee is $150 and includes a 9-hole scramble tournament, golf cart, optional golf mentor for beginner golfers, post-tournament reception, contests, and prizes for players of all abilities.

A reception will be held at Rockledge Grill after the event from 5PM-7PM. The reception includes an open bar, appetizer buffet, and networking. Access to the reception is included in the tournament entry fee. Reception-only tickets can be purchased for $75.

Register for the Harvest Classic Golf Outing at jlhartford.org/golf.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available! For additional information, visit jlhartford.org/golf of contact Katelyn Rice Wasielewski at katelynrice@gmail.com.