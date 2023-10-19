Press Release: Free Family Urban League Hartford Trunk or Treat! – October 27, 2023 4-6 PM

HARTFORD, CONN., October 19, 2023 – Hartford-area children and families are invited to the Urban League of Greater Hartford’s third annual “Trunk or Treat” next week on Friday, October 27 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Urban League at 140 Woodland St. in Hartford, Conn. (If rain, the event will be held one week later on Friday, November 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Community organizations, businesses, schools, and individuals will safely distribute prepackaged candy and treats from decorated cars and booths in a tailgate-style. All ages are invited to come (costume optional), and there will be a 5:00 p.m. costume parade for everyone.

Children ages 12 and under should be accompanied by an adult. No advance registration is needed.

Featured will be a deejay and music, children’s book giveaway, Double-Dutch jump rope demonstrations, hands-on arts & crafts, selfie photo opportunities, a variety of prizes, and:

· Event Emcee is local performing artist Versatile Poetiq.

· Free Fresh Produce from the Urban League of Greater Hartford’s indoor Aeroponic Garden.

· Urban League and Community Partner Resource Tables: learn about local programs/services.

To volunteer to help at the event, donate candy or giveaways, contribute to the Urban League, or get more information about the Trunk or Treat event, call the Urban League of Greater Hartford at 860-527-0147 ext. 250 or email: events@ulgh.org. To display, donate or volunteer for the event, go to: https://bit.ly/ulghtrunkortreat2023.

The Urban League of Greater Hartford, Inc. (ULGH) is a community-based, not-for-profit 501(c)(3). Established in 1964 as the National Urban League’s 66th affiliate, its mission is to reduce the economic disparities in Greater Hartford’s communities through programs and services in the areas of youth development, adult education, workforce development and training, economic enrichment, health equity, and social justice. For information about the organization, visit www.ulgh.org or call 860-527-0147. Follow us on social media @ulgh64.

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality, and social justice. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in New York City, the Urban League collaborates at the national and local levels with community leaders, policymakers, and corporate partners to elevate the standards of living for African Americans and other historically underserved groups. For information, visit www.nul.org.