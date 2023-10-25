Press Release: SURVEY SEEKS INPUT ON COMMUNITY’S MOST PRESSING NEEDS

 
 
October 25, 2023by West Hartford Community Interactive

SURVEY SEEKS INPUT ON COMMUNITY’S MOST PRESSING NEEDS

 

The Town of West Hartford’s Department of Social Services provides support to residents of all ages by connecting them to beneficial programs and services. 

 

We are seeking input from residents to help us identify the most pressing needs of our community and how we may best meet them.  Your participation is critical to the process, and we hope that you will spend approximately 5 – 10 minutes completing this anonymous questionnaire to share your views and ideas. 

 

If you have questions, accessibility or translation requirements, or any other need for assistance completing the questionnaire, please feel free to contact Andrea Ruggiero at andrea.ruggiero@westhartfordct.gov or 860-561-7560. 

 

Thank you for taking the time to participate. Your valuable comments will help keep West Hartford a caring, responsive community that promotes independence, well-being and enhanced quality of life for all residents. 

Sincerely, 

 

Helen Rubino-Turco 

Director, Social Services & Leisure Services at Town of West Hartford 

Link to questionnaire:   

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WHDSSCOMM 

 

QR code: 

 

by West Hartford Community Interactive

West Hartford Community Interactive is a local media hub that actively listens and connects townspeople with community, government and school resources. We provide residents with a forum for free speech, community dialogue, cultural exchange and artistic expression.

