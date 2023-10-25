Press Release: SURVEY SEEKS INPUT ON COMMUNITY’S MOST PRESSING NEEDS

SURVEY SEEKS INPUT ON COMMUNITY’S MOST PRESSING NEEDS

The Town of West Hartford’s Department of Social Services provides support to residents of all ages by connecting them to beneficial programs and services.

We are seeking input from residents to help us identify the most pressing needs of our community and how we may best meet them. Your participation is critical to the process, and we hope that you will spend approximately 5 – 10 minutes completing this anonymous questionnaire to share your views and ideas.

If you have questions, accessibility or translation requirements, or any other need for assistance completing the questionnaire, please feel free to contact Andrea Ruggiero at andrea.ruggiero@westhartfordct.gov or 860-561-7560.

Thank you for taking the time to participate. Your valuable comments will help keep West Hartford a caring, responsive community that promotes independence, well-being and enhanced quality of life for all residents.

Sincerely,

Helen Rubino-Turco

Director, Social Services & Leisure Services at Town of West Hartford

Link to questionnaire:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WHDSSCOMM

QR code: