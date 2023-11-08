Upcoming event: ADHD Parenting: Navigating the Tween and Teen Years – November 29, 2023

Last month, several parents/caregivers of adolescents with ADHD met to share joys, challenges, and resources around this topic. Based on interest to continue the conversations, Community of Concern are hosting a November meeting on Wed 11/29 from 6:15-7:30pm at Town Hall, 50 Main Street (Room 400). If interested in attending, please RSVP: https://forms.gle/aThboQBM4kc5xMwC8.

A supportive community space for caregivers of adolescents with ADHD to share experiences and resources. Join us to discuss what works well and what we need. Hosted by members of Community of Concern. Questions? Please contact us at whcommunityofconcern@gmail.com.

Wednesday, November 29th, 6:15-7:30pm

Town Hall, 50 Main St., West Hartford – Room 400