Town of West Hartford is preparing for Connecticut’s first snowstorm of 2024. Make a plan for your family and your vehicle now!

The Town of West Hartford is preparing for Connecticut’s first snowstorm of the season which is likely to bring 6-to-12 inches of snow late evening toward midnight on Saturday, January 6, turning steady overnight into Sunday, January 7. The wind will also be a factor, with gusts over 30 mph possible into Sunday morning. The storm is expected to wind down Sunday afternoon/evening.

Off-Street Parking

Now is a good time to start making plans for off-street parking before a parking ban is issued.

If you have limited parking where you live, here are a couple of options:

Municipal parking lots, including schools and parks, may be used for off-street parking. Please park cars close together. Do not leave parking spaces between cars. This helps plow drivers clear snow efficiently. If you use a free school lot, your vehicle must be removed by the designated time announced in the parking ban or it will be towed.

Off-street neighborhood municipal lots and garages are open for your convenience. Pay-to-park fees will apply. Motorists may register their plate using one of the kiosks INSIDE the garage or a mobile app (i.e. Flowbird app or PassportParking app).

Enforcement

West Hartford Police Department will proactively assist the Department of Public Works to ensure that the roads are clear of illegally parked vehicles. West Hartford Police Department will enforce the parking ban by ticketing any non-compliant vehicle owner.

Christmas Trees & Leaf Bags

If your Christmas tree was not collected by Saturday morning, please pull it back from the edge of the road so that it does not get covered in snow. Trees buried in snow will not be collected. Curbside yard waste and leaf bag collection have ended. Please remove all items from the edge of the road. You can dispose of them at the Yard Waste & Recycling Center (with an annual permit) or wait until April when curbside service resumes.

Do not throw snow into the street

Do not throw snow or ice into the street. You can help West Hartford achieve its Vision Zero goal of eliminating fatalities and severe injuries on West Hartford streets by doing your part to keep our roads safe.

Snow & Ice removal from Sidewalks

West Hartford property owners, renters, and businesses are reminded of their responsibility regarding the removal of snow and ice from sidewalks.

Town Ordinance 115-24 states, “West Hartford property owners are responsible for removing snow and ice from the sidewalk along their property line within 12 hours after the storm or sunrise, whichever is later, and keeping them clear of snow and ice.”

Clearing snow and ice from heavily used sidewalks near schools, public buildings, and commercial areas is particularly important.

To report a snow-clearing violation, please call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203.

Clear around hydrants

Please help the Fire Department and protect neighboring properties by shoveling around fire hydrants.

Sign up for emergency alerts

Get alerts about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for West Hartford’s Community Advisory Notification System. This emergency alert system enables the Town to provide you with critical information quickly in a variety of situations by text, voice, and email. Visit https://www.westhartfordct.gov/how-do-i-2/get-notified.

Check out the Ready.gov website on how to prepare for winter storms: https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather

We appreciate your cooperation so we can make West Hartford roads safe for everyone.