Filing for Tax Relief programs begins Feb. 1 for Elderly & Disabled Homeowners

Press Release from the town of West Hartford:

The Town of West Hartford offers two programs to help elderly and disabled residents with their tax bills. Apply today and begin saving! The filing period for both programs is February 1 through May 15 of each year.

LOCAL ELDERLY PROPERTY TAX FREEZE PROGRAM

Imagine your tax bill frozen in time. That’s what the Local Elderly Property Tax Freeze program does for eligible elderly homeowners. The tax bill for the 2023 Grand List will remain the same next year and beyond, as long as you meet the income requirements every two years.

To be eligible for this program, the following criteria must be met:

Must be at least 70 years of age as of December 31, 2023; Must have owned and occupied the property in West Hartford as of October 1, 2023 Must have resided in the State of Connecticut for at least one year before the application period; and Must meet income requirements. The maximum income allowed for a single person is $43,800. The maximum income allowed for a married couple is $53,400.

If the above qualifications are met, eligible residents will have their taxes frozen at the amount of tax due for the 2023 Grand List which are payable in July 2024 and January 2025. Once an applicant qualifies for the Local Tax Freeze program, he/she must renew every two years.

Click here to obtain an APPLICATION. More information is found on the Fact Sheet. You may also call the Assessment Office at 860-561-7414. The deadline to apply is May 15.

ELDERLY or 100% DISABLED HOMEOWNERS PROGRAM

The second program is the State of Connecticut Elderly or 100% Disabled Homeowners Program.

Homeowners, 65 years and older, or homeowners 100% disabled through Social Security (no age requirement) who meet specific guidelines, may be eligible for property tax relief. Below are the general requirements for the program.

QUALIFIERS:

One spouse has to be 65 years of age by 12/31/23.

Disabled persons need only to qualify under the income and submit proof of the Social Security Disability Form.

MAXIMUM INCOME: (including Social Security)

Married – $53,400

Single – $43,800

PROOF OF INCOME:

You must submit all proof of income to the Assessor’s Office at the time of application including but not limited to:

Federal income tax return for calendar year 2023 (if you file one)

Social Security, Interest Income on Savings, Pensions, etc.

Work Earnings, Interest on Stocks and Bonds, etc. for 2023

1099 Social Security Statement (mailed to you in January 2024, which shows your total income from Social Security during 2023.

WHERE TO FILE:

West Hartford Town Hall, Assessor’s Office, Room 142, 50 South Main St., West Hartford, CT 06107.

We are here to help! Contact the Assessor’s Office via phone at 860-561-7414 or email at WHAssessment@WestHartfordCT.gov for any questions.