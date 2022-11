Call to Order

A. Roll Call

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Revision to Agenda Order

Recommendation: THAT the order of the agenda be changedto put the following agenda items

before Unfinished Business:

● Election of Officers/Board ...

Organization



II.



III.

Public Communications: Comments on topics of interestfrom the public. Board members do

not respond to comments. 3 minutes per individual, 21 minutes per subject matter.

Non-Staff Communications and Reports

A. Reports from Student Board Representatives

IV.



V.

Election of Officers/Board Organization

Background: Pursuant to Sec. 10-218 of the State Statutes, Chapter II, Section 4, of the Town

Charter, and Section 8130 of the West Hartford School Code Policy, the Board of Education

should at this meeting elect a Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary, and two Financial Examiners. Such

persons to hold office for a period of one year. It is recommended that the election be conducted

in accordance with the following procedure:

The following recommendation is made by the present Chairperson:

Recommendation: THAT Andrew Morrow act as temporary Chairperson of this meeting for

the purpose of electing a Chairperson for the Board of Education

1. Andrew Morrow, Superintendent, will serve as temporary Chairperson and will call for

nominations and action for the position of Chairperson.

2. The newly-elected Chairperson will conduct the meeting.

3. The newly-elected Chairperson will call for nominations and action for the election of the

following officers: Vice-Chairperson, Secretary, and (2) Financial Examiners (one from

each political party)

Unfinished Business



A. Motion by Dr. Lorna Thomas-Farquharson, Dr. Gayle Harris, and Dr. Jason Chang to Accept

Revised Policies – Second Reading

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education accept as a Second Reading the

following policies which were reviewed by the Board Policy Subcommittee:

Student Series 5000

5521-Drug and Alcohol Use by Students

5310-Student Attendance, Truancy, and Chronic Absenteeism

5610-Administration of Medication in the Schools

5680-Child Sexual Abuse and Assault Response Policy and Reporting Procedures

Personnel Series 4000

4011-Prohibition of Sex Discrimination and Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

(PERSONNEL)

4250-Prohibition on the Recommendation for Psychotropic Drugs



VI.

VII.

New Business

Staff Communications and Reports

A. Superintendent’s Report

B. Staff Reports and Board Discussions

1. Native American History and Culture

Background: Mr. Paul Vicinus, Mrs. Ashley Callan, Dr. Michelle Graveline and Ms.

Nichole Richman will report



VIII. Routine Matters

A. Approval of Minutes

1. Approval of the Minutes from the Regular Board of Education Meeting

of November 1, 2022

Recommendation: THAT the Board of Education approve the Minutes of the Regular

Board of Education meeting of November 1, 2022



IX. Information and Report

A. Board Members: Communications and Reports

1. Reports from Other Boards and Organizations

2. Other Information and Discussions



X. Future Business

A. Announcement of Meeting Dates

1. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 7:00 p.m., Town Hall, 50 South Main Street,

Legislative Chamber, room 314

2. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 7:00 p.m., Town Hall, 50 South Main Street,

Legislative Chamber, room 314

B. Request for Future Agenda Items

XI. Comments from Visitors – 3 minutes per individual, 21 minutes per subject matter



XII. Executive Session

XIII. Adjournment