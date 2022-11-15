We’re excited to announce our Winter Take 50/50 raffle! Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will support our nonprofit 501(c)(3) community media center. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://go.rallyup.com/whci5050
We’re excited to announce our Winter Take 50/50 raffle! Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will support our nonprofit 501(c)(3) community media center. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://go.rallyup.com/whci5050
West Hartford Community Interactive is a local media hub that actively listens and connects townspeople with community, government and school resources. We provide residents with a forum for free speech, community dialogue, cultural exchange and artistic expression.