1. Call to Order

2. Public Comment

3. Approval of the Consent Agenda (Items 4, & 8ai, 8aii)

4. Approval of the Minutes of the February 27, 2023 Meeting.

5. ...

Chair's Report a. Director's 2023 Goals6. Old Businessa. FY24 Budget Update Laura lrmscherb. Library eBook Bill update Laura lrmscher7. New Businessa. Policy Review — Circulation Policy (preview)8. Director's Reports Laura lrmschera. February and March documents submitted:i. Library Administrative reportii. Budget reportb. Library Updates9. Adjournmenta. Next Meeting is scheduled for May 22, 2023.Anyone requiring auxiliary aid or service for effective communication or modification of policies or procedures to participate in a meeting, service, program or activity of the Town of West Hartford, should contact Suzanne Oslander, ADA Coordinator, at suzanneo@westhartfordctgov or (860) 561-7580, as soon as possible, preferably seven days beforehand.Public Comment Instructions: Individuals who wish to comment on an agenda item, may do so by sending an email with the subject "public comment" to Board@westhartfordlibrary.org on or before April 21, 2023.