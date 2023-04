The amazing Essie Labrot, recently retired after 15 years as the West Hartford Town Clerk. During that time she worked closely with West Hartford Community Interactive to ensure the public had access to local meetings. Now, she’s graciously agreed to let us celebrate her in a special benefit to support the operations of our non-profit station.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cheers-an-evening-to-honor-essie-labrot-tickets-622432190437