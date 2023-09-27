Press Release: Applications available for Absentee Ballots for Nov. 7th Municipal Election

VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT IN THE NOVEMBER 7, 2023 MUNICIPAL ELECTION

Connecticut law allows you to receive an absentee ballot if you cannot appear at your assigned polling place on Election Day because of active service in the Military, absence from the town, sickness or physical disability, religious tenets forbid secular activity on the day of the election or duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own during all of the hours of voting.

Absentee Ballots will be available for distribution starting October 6, 2023. In order to obtain a ballot, you must submit an application.

You may request a ballot using one of the following methods:

1. Apply for an absentee ballot online at the following link: https://oabr-sots.ct.gov/OABR/absenteeBallotReqPortalHome.do

2. You may request an absentee ballot in person by visiting the Town Clerk’s Office between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Friday at 50 South Main Street, Room 313, West Hartford, CT 06107.

3. Mail or deliver a completed application to the Town Clerk’s Office. A printable application can be downloaded here: https://portal.ct.gov/SOTS/Election-Services/Voter-Information/Absentee-Voting

*Please Note: Each Application requesting an Absentee Ballot requires an original signature of the registered voter (You may not sign on behalf of any other voter).

For your convenience, Election Drop Boxes are located outside the main entrance to Town Hall and the Faxon Branch Library. To expedite the delivery, please use the Election Drop Boxes for applications AND returned ballots. If mailing by USPS, please allow enough time for the ballot to arrive in our office by 8:00 pm on Election Day.

Town Clerk mailing address is:

West Hartford Town Clerk

50 South Main Street, Room 313

West Hartford, CT 06107

Questions regarding Absentee Ballots may be sent to Elections@WestHartfordCT.gov or you may call the Office of the Town Clerk at 860-561-7430.