Press Release: Four, Free COVID test kits per home now available

September 27, 2023by West Hartford Community Interactive

The Federal Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) announced the relaunch of its COVIDtests.gov website.  Every U.S. household can place an order to receive four, free COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their home. Before you throw out ‘expired’ tests, please check to see if your COVID-19 tests’ expiration dates have been extended.

Free at-home tests are also being distributed to schools, nursing homes, community health centers, food banks, and other locations to ensure communities have widespread access to tests.

In addition, there are other options to get tested for free, including free community-based testing sites and some pharmacies.

