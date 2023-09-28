Press Release: Skate Night on Friday, Oct. 6 benefits WH Teen Center & Friends of Feeney

Skate Night returns to Veterans Memorial Ice Rink on Friday, October 6 from 7PM to 8:30PM! Live music from School of Rock, raffles, bake sale, and more. First 150 people get free admission. Proceeds benefit Friends of Feeney and the West Hartford Teen Center. In recognition of Mental Illness Awareness Week, the CT branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and West Hartford Prevention Partnership will have exhibitors who can provide resources on mental health, addiction and suicide prevention. The skating rink is located at 56 Buena Vista Road. For more information, call Paul Brainerd, (860) 882-8674.

Share this: Tweet



More

Print

Email



Reddit

WhatsApp

