 
 
Now68°F

Cart

What's new

Press Release: Skate Night on Friday, Oct. 6 benefits WH Teen Center & Friends of Feeney

September 28, 2023by West Hartford Community Interactive

Skate Night returns to Veterans Memorial Ice Rink on Friday, October 6 from 7PM to 8:30PM! Live music from School of Rock, raffles, bake sale, and more. First 150 people get free admission. Proceeds benefit Friends of Feeney and the West Hartford Teen Center. In recognition of Mental Illness Awareness Week, the CT branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and West Hartford Prevention Partnership will have exhibitors who can provide resources on mental health, addiction and suicide prevention. The skating rink is located at 56 Buena Vista Road. For more information, call Paul Brainerd, (860) 882-8674.

Share on social networks

by West Hartford Community Interactive

West Hartford Community Interactive is a local media hub that actively listens and connects townspeople with community, government and school resources. We provide residents with a forum for free speech, community dialogue, cultural exchange and artistic expression.

previous
Press Release: Four, Free COVID test kits per home now available
For the community, by the community

Copyright 2022 West Hartford Community Interactive