PRESS RELEASE: Leaf Bag Collection begins October 30, 2023

Leaf Bag Collection begins October 30, 2023

West Hartford, CT (October 25, 2023) –The Town of West Hartford offers a bagged leaf collection program for residential properties from Monday, October 30 through Friday, December 15, 2023.

Each week on your regular refuse collection day, crews will collect leaves bagged in 30-gallon biodegradable paper bags or in the brown yard waste cart.

Place leaves in either 30-gallon biodegradable paper leaf bags on in a specially marked yard waste cart purchased through the Town. The cart is the equivalent of three, 30-gallon leaf bags. (To order a cart, call 860-561-8100 or visit https://westhartford.seamlessdocs.com/f/Barrel). The cost is $90. Leaf bags are typically found at hardware stores such as Lowes, Home Depot, and Ace as well as grocery stores.

Leaf bags and carts must be free of grass, twigs, rocks and trash, and should not weigh more than 40 lbs. and carts must weigh less than 50 pounds or they will be marked for rejection and not collected. There is no limit to the number of bags a resident can place at the curb. No plastic bags or loose piles.

Simply place your leaf bags or cart at the curb by 6:00AM on your trash collection day, or sooner, and a truck will come by to pick them up. Crews will advance into other collection areas once they have completed their day’s assignment and may pick-up your bags before your trash day.

BRUSH WILL NOT BE COLLECTED DURING LEAF COLLECTION SEASON. Bring woody waste and yard waste to the Recycling Center for proper processing.

Please DO NOT place leaf bags and leaf piles in the street because they pose a traffic hazard, especially when the weather is windy or rainy, clog storm drains which results in flooding, and impede snow-plowing operations.

The Town’s Compliance Officer routinely monitors collection areas and will issue written warnings and then fines for each day that the leaves remain in the street. Leaf bags and piles should not block pedestrian sidewalks, as well.

OTHER OPTIONS

There are other options to bagging leaves. Consider mulching your leaves with your mower. Make a couple of passes over your lawn until leaves are reduce to a fine leaf mulch. This is a good source of nitrogen for your lawn, which will encourage growth in the spring. Leaf compost also enriches the soil in vegetable gardens and flowerbeds.

If you don’t want to wait for the weekly pick up, residents may bring their bagged leaves to the Yard Waste and Recycling Center at 25 Brixton Street and dispose of them there. Leaves in plastic bags will need to be emptied in the appropriate area.

The facility is open Monday through Friday from 8:00AM to 3:00PM and on Saturday from 7:00AM to 12:00PM (through December).

YARD WASTE PERMITS An annual permit is required to use the Recycling facility. Permits may be purchased online with a credit card. Permits may be picked up or purchased in-person with a credit card at Public Works on Wednesday through Friday from 8AM to 3PM ONLY. The office is closed for lunch from 12 Noon to 1PM.

Permit pricing is as follows:

· Passenger Vehicles, SUV’s, CUV’s & Mini-Vans w/o trailer – $10.00

· Passenger Vehicles, SUV’s CUV’s &Mini-Vans w/trailer – $15.00

· Pick-up trucks, Full size vans, w/o trailer – $25.00

· Pick-up trucks, Full size vans w/ trailer – $ 35.00 For more information on the 2023 Leaf Collection program, visit the Department of Public Works website or call Department of Public Works at 860-561-8100.

