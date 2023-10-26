Upcoming event – Screenagers Under the Influence: Vaping, Drugs & Alcohol in the Digital Age

What: Screenagers Movie – Under the Influence: Vaping, Drugs and Alcohol in the Digital Age

Date: Thursday, November 2nd

Time: 6:45 – 8:30 PM



Where: Bristow Middle School, 34 Highland Street, West Hartford

Join us for a free screening of this eye-opening film about the impact of our digital age on teens’ decision-making in relation to vaping, alcohol, marijuana and other drugs use – as well as gaming. Through the latest research and personal experiences of teens and families, learn how to empower teens as they face decisions about what they will and will not be influenced by. View the film trailer here. The program includes viewing the 70-minute movie, followed by a panel discussion with teens. Prevention resources from community organizations will be available before and after.

Presented by West Hartford’s Community of Concern (CC), Prevention Partnership (WHPP), and Public Schools (WHPS)