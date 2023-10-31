Press Release: Turn your pumpkin into bio-fuel. Recycle it! Oct. 31-Nov. 27

Let’s Squash Food Waste! Recycle your Pumpkin.

Got aging pumpkins that have seen better days?

The Department of Public Works will offer an organics barrel at two locations to collect pumpkins from Monday, October 31 through Sunday, November 27*. If you can’t compost in your backyard, please drop-off your pumpkins in this pumpkin container.

Composting pumpkins is a great opportunity for West Hartford residents to reduce the amount of trash that is sent to incinerators and, increasingly, out of state.

Collected pumpkins will be sent to Quantum Biopower in Southington and turned into valuable compost and bio-fuel. When food waste and organics are shipped to incinerators it takes more energy to burn because of the heavy weight. Did you know: over 1 billion pumpkins end up in landfill every year in the USA alone?

NOTE: Please NO plastic bags, trash or recyclables in the organics container. Please remove all candles!

Painted pumpkins are ok.

Consider organizing a neighborhood carpooling of pumpkins to one of the drop-off sites.

LOCATIONS:

Department of Public Works, 17 Brixton Street, West Hartford

Westmoor Park, 119 Flagg Road, West Hartford (DO NOT FEED PUMPKINS TO THE FARM ANIMALS)

* This date may change in the event of an early winter storm.