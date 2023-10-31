WH Veteran Honored in Video Premiering at Wadsworth Theater Nov 11th

Dr. Jeffrey Hines, West Hartford Veteran is honored with other Black CT Veterans who share their stories of Leaving Their Families, Serving While Black, Their Proudest Moments and Things They Will Never Forget with highlights of the Amistad Center Military Collection and legacies of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Free Screening, Reception & Panel Discussion. Click here for info Click here for info https://www.amistadcenter.org/about-1