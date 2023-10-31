 
 
Now41°F

Cart

What's new

WH Veteran Honored in Video Premiering at Wadsworth Theater Nov 11th

October 31, 2023by West Hartford Community Interactive

WH Veteran Honored in Video Premiering at Wadsworth Theater Nov 11th

Dr. Jeffrey Hines, West Hartford Veteran is honored  with other Black CT Veterans who share their stories of Leaving Their Families, Serving While Black, Their Proudest Moments and Things They Will Never Forget with highlights of the Amistad Center Military Collection and legacies of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Free Screening, Reception & Panel Discussion. Click here for info https://www.amistadcenter.org/about-1
Share on social networks

by West Hartford Community Interactive

West Hartford Community Interactive is a local media hub that actively listens and connects townspeople with community, government and school resources. We provide residents with a forum for free speech, community dialogue, cultural exchange and artistic expression.

previous
Press Release: Turn your pumpkin into bio-fuel. Recycle it! Oct. 31-Nov. 27
For the community, by the community

Copyright 2022 West Hartford Community Interactive