Upcoming events: Transform your backyard into a sustainable habitat. Nov. 12 @ Westmoor Park; Nov. 16 virtual

This Fall, learn how to transform your backyard (of any size!) into a living, breathing healthy habitat for you, your family, and your pets. Did you know that you can take action against climate change just by changing your mowing habits?

Learn from the Sustainable Land Care Working Group who have many combined years of practical experience in habitat restoration, pollinator/rain gardens, native plant garden design, organic lawn care, composting, invasive species identification, and meadows as Master Gardeners. Sustainable Land Care Working Group is part of the new Sustainable West Hartford Commission.

In-Person on Sunday, November 12, 2:00-3:30PM at Westmoor Park. Bring the whole family!

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/groups/SustainableWestHartford/permalink/10160497112328891/?mibextid=oMANbw

Learn how to create a backyard habitat:

· What is a sustainable backyard habitat and why is it important?

· Play pollinator BINGO and learn about all the plants and insects we need for a healthy food web.

· Learn planting and growing tips for a healthy backyard habitat. Hint: leave the leaves and save ‘clean-up’ for indoors!

· Dress for weather as our learning will take us outside for hands-on exploration.

Virtual on Thursday, November 16 at 6:30-8:00PM. REGISTER here

A short presentation will include:

1. What is the new Sustainable West Hartford Commission?

2. What does a sustainable backyard look like and why is it important?

3. Learn about pollinators and all of the insects we need for a healthy food web.

4. Best tips for a healthy yard.

5. How to connect to resources.

Bring your questions and let us know how we can best support all of West Hartford in building a sustainable and just community.