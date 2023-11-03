www.Vote411.org – Voting and Candidate Information

Go to WWW.Vote411.org where you can enter your address and if candidates in your town/city provided their bio information and answers to three League questions, you will have at chance to find out about those running for office. Almost every candidate is participating in Vote411.org . Share with friends.

Any town address can work

To compare all candidates on one question, click on the small box under all their names and photos – view answers. Then scroll down to read all the candidate answers one after the other. You will also see which candidates did not respond.

You can also find out your exact voting location/precinct through the ‘check my registration’ box on the home page.

Remember to vote on Tuesday!