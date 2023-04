phones and video systems)Join by phone:+1-650-479-3208 United States TollAny written materials that may be presented at the meeting will available on the Town Clerk’s website at http://www.westhartfordct.gov I. Meeting Opening· Call to Order· Roll Call· Approval of March Meeting MinutesII. Public CommentIII. Old Business· WHy West Hartford Arts & Culture Calendar· Places & Spaces for Local Artists – “What’s Good WeHa”· Mission Statement Discussion· West Hartford Center Infrastructure Master Plan & West Hartford Wayfinding Signage PlanIV. New Business - Commission members may introduce items for exploration and discussion at the next Commission Meeting.V. Adjournmen